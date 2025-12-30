After weeks on the sideline with an injury, popular WWE star Penta made his long-awaited return to the promotion. During the Dec. 29, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW in Orlando, Florida, Penta made his return to weekly television.

The luchador saved Rey Mysterio from an attack by the Vision's Austin Theory and Logan Paul. The return took place after a singles bout between Mysterio and Theory. The match finished in a disqualification when Paul interfered and attacked Mysterio, causing the stoppage. Paul and Theory continued to beatdown Mysterio before Penta came out for the save.

This marked the 40-year-old's first WWE RAW appearance since late November. He has been out of action since the Nov. 24, 2025, episode of RAW, where he suffered a shoulder injury during his quarter-final match against Solo Sikoa in the “Last Time is Now” tournament. Legitimately injured and on hiatus for over a month, Penta is now finally back.

What did WWE's Penta have to say after suffering the injury last month?

Last month, after suffering a shoulder injury following a hurricana spot from the barricade, Penta was sidelined from in-ring action. He was also replaced by Rey Mysterio as Rey Fénix's partner in the Guerra de Titanes 2025.

Shortly after suffering the injury, Penta shared a lengthy message on X(Twitter) where he opened up about his condition.

“Thank you to everyone who has checked in on me,” he began. “This injury tested my body and spirit, but it also awakened the strength that has always guided me. I am a Mexican warrior, forged in struggle, honor, and heart. And though the fall was hard, I rose with a fire stronger than ever.

“To my rival, my deepest respect. Thank you for your professionalism and for a clean, dignified battle. I recognize your dedication and honor. I will be back very soon, stronger, more prepared, and determined to finish what I left pending. Thank you for standing with me… because this war still has chapters to be written.”