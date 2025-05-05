Ahead of the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs Round 2 matchup, Matthew Tkachuk missed Saturday's practice. It made many concern, especially after he only played 10:33 during Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

However, Panthers coach Paul Maurice explained the reasoning behind Tkachuk missing practice.

“That’s all by design,” Maurice said. “He had a heavy day [Saturday] in getting some of that conditioning and strength back. He is going to be in an every-second-day rotation now as we will be starting tomorrow.”

The Maple Leafs have quite the roster themselves. The duo of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews is one of the best in the league. However, Toronto has had some bad luck on its side.

They haven't advanced to the Stanley Cup Final since 1966-67.

Meanwhile, the Panthers went in 2024 and won against the Edmonton Oilers. This season, the team is a bit different. However, Tkachuk seems to be the offensive engine for the team.

His numbers might not back it up, but his toughness and grit stand out. After all, Tkachuk played through a sternum injury for the Panthers during last season's Stanley Cup Final.

Matthew Tkachuk missing practice doesn't concern worry Panthers

Considering that Maurice mentioned Tkachuk had an intense Saturday, giving him a rest day isn't bad. If they didn't, he could run himself into the ground.

That's not what Florida would want at all.

Not to mention, the Maple Leafs are an elite team in their own right. Florida will need to do everything it can to match up and show that Stanley Cup Final experience.

Tkachuk has plenty of it. However, he knows when to flip the switch.

He had two goals and an assist in Game 1 against the Lightning. Could the same happen in Game 1 against the Maple Leafs? Possibly, but it might be too early to tell.

After all, Tkachuk scored two goals in the Panthers' opening game in the first round. Either way, Florida will have its work cut out for it as it will play in front of the Maple Leafs faithful on Monday.