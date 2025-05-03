The Florida Panthers have won their first-round playoff series against the in-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning and they are preparing for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round. Head coach Paul Maurice's defending Stanley Cup champions appear to be in strong form at the most important time of the year.

The Panthers have proven they know how to win and take advantage of their opportunities. They play extremely well when they have a chance to attack in the offensive zone and they also know how to shut down opponents on defense. Two of their best defensive players include centers Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart. Both were named as finalists for the Selke Award that goes to the forward who excels at the defensive aspects of the game.

Barkov is a 12-year veteran who has been with the Panthers throughout his career. He has already won the Selke Award twice in his career and has been a regular contender for the honor. He is often considered to have inherited the title of the best three-zone forward in the NHL since Patrice Bergeron retired. Bergeron won the vaunted trophy that goes to the winner six times in his career.

Reinhart scored 39 goals and 81 points, and led the Panthers in both categories. The 29-year-old also blocked 62 shots and had 24 takeaways. He was regularly on the ice in the final minutes when the Panthers were protecting a one-goal lead.

The two Panthers are competing for the honor with Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Cirelli is a finalist for the Selke Award for the first time. He has been in the top five on two other occasions.

Barkov and Reinhart are dominant defensively for the Panthers

One of the reasons the Panthers appear to have an excellent chance at defending their title is their defensive prowess. Both Barkov and Reinhart take that part of the game very seriously.

“Both are very talented men, but they're not going to cheat the game for the offensive payoff,” Maurice said of the two Panthers centers. “They certainly produce for us, but their mindset is to play the game the right way. If there is an offensive play there, they're going to make it and be smart about it. They are great examples for our players.”

Reinhart finished fourth in Selke voting a year ago, the same season that he scored 57 goals. This is his first time that he has earned finalist status for the award.