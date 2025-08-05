As teams go deeper into training camp in the NFL, many players are hoping to latch on to a roster spot and make it to the opening day lineup. Now, it looks like free agent quarterback Terry Bridgewater is joining the offseason scramble.

Bridgewater is reportedly planning to return to the NFL after his short-lived stint as the coach of his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov. Citing Rivals High School, Meirov said Bridgewater is resigning from his post following his recent suspension.

“Per @Rivals_HS, Bridgewater is stepping down as head football coach at Miami Northwestern following a recent suspension for providing ‘impermissible benefits' to his players—a decision many viewed as outrageous considering his intent to support the kids,” said Meirov on X.

The 32-year-old Bridgewater led the Bulls to the Class 3A state championship in his first year with the team in 2024. He was suspended on July 14 after he posted a fundraising effort on Facebook, noting that he was paying for the players' needs with his own money, including meals, postgame recovery, and Uber rides.

Miami Northwestern High School, however, deemed them as “impermissible benefits.” The Florida High School Athletic Association is still reviewing the issue.

Bridgewater last played in the NFL in 2023 with the Detroit Lions, appearing in only one game. He was benched by the Lions for the entire campaign in 2024, prompting him to retire and transition to coaching.

His best year was his sophomore campaign with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, as he was named to his one and only Pro Bowl. He also played for the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins.

This late in training camp, Bridgewater might be hard-pressed to find a squad that's willing to give him a chance. But as history would show, many unlikely things have happened in the NFL.