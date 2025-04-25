The Florida Panthers will be looking to take a 3-0 stranglehold on their series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, and they will be getting a huge piece of their lineup back.

Aaron Ekblad is set to return from his 20-game suspension due to PED use, and his message before Game 3 will make Panthers fans want to run through a wall.

Via NHL.com:

“Every playoff game is like 10 regular-season games in the sense of how your body feels,” Ekblad said. “So I don't expect to feel good for long, even though I feel good now. That's kind of like the way you feel at the beginning of the regular season: It's like, ‘Oh, I had this whole summer to rest and relax.”

“But at the end of the day it takes one game and one hit to get right back in the fight. I want to feel as [crappy] as possible as quick as possible. That's exactly what this team is all about. Embrace the [crap], embrace that feeling and doing it together until it's all done.

“I can't wait for it.”

Ekblad is ready to go to war for the defending champions, even if it means his body getting beaten up along the way. That's exactly why he's such a key piece for the Panthers. Ebklad hasn't played since March 8 and finished the regular season with three goals and 30 helpers in 56 contests.

He's arguably Florida's best defenceman and also one of their longest-tenured players. With Aleksander Barkov suffering a nasty injury in Game 2 which could keep him out of the lineup on Saturday, it becomes even more important to have Ekblad on the ice.

The Panthers won Thursday's contest 2-0 and head back home with a 2-0 lead. They're in a prime position to advance, but the Lightning were the top offensive team in the league in the regular season. It's only a matter of time until they produce. Florida needs to keep their foot on the gas pedal, and having Ekblad on its blue line will help them stop the Bolts.