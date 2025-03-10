The Florida Panthers have been dealt a major blow just weeks before they're set to begin their Stanley Cup title defense.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended for the next 20 games after violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. The NHLPA released the following statement on Ekblad's suspension via NHLPA.com:

“Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended for 20 games, without pay, for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the suspension is accompanied by mandatory referral to the NHL/NHLPA Program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health for evaluation and possible treatment.

The National Hockey League will have no further comment on this matter.”

Ekblad becomes the first NHL player since his now-current teammate Nate Schmidt to be suspended for a PED violation.

Without Ekblad, the Panthers take on the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night in Boston.

Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has released a statement

Ekblad, who was the first overall pick by the Panthers in 2014 and helped lead them to the first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history last spring, has released the following statement through the NHLPA.

“As the NHL announced, I have been suspended for violating the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. The news that I had failed a random drug test was a shock. Ultimately, I made a mistake by taking something to help me recover from recent injuries without first checking with proper medical and team personnel.

I have let my teammates down, the Panthers organization and our great fans down. For that, I am truly sorry. I have accepted responsibility for my mistake and will be fully prepared to return to my team when my suspension is over. I have learned a hard lesson and cannot wait to be back with my teammates.”

Ekblad has played in 732 career NHL games, all with the Panthers; he's scored 118 goals with 262 assists while also contributing four goals and 16 assists in 64 playoff games.