The Florida Panthers and former Bruin Brad Marchand hit the road to face the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Florida Panthers come into the game at 40-21-3 on the year, placing them in first place in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers made multiple moves at the trade deadline to improve their roster. In their last game, they faced the Buffalo Sabres. AJ Greer opened the scoring for the Panthers in the first period. Carter Verhaghe and Anton Lundell would also add goals in the second period, and the Panthers would get an empty net goal in the third. Vitek Vanecek would stop all 21 shots he faced on the way to a 4-0 win.

Meanwhile, the Bruins are 29-28-8 on the year, placing them tied for fifth in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, the Bruins faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. After a scoreless first period, Cole Koepke scored in the second period to make it 1-0. The Bruins would get another goal in the third period, with Mark Kastelic scoring. They would then add an empty net goal, and another goal from Koepke on their way to a 4-0 victory.

Here are the Panthers-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Bruins Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -200

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +164

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Panthers vs Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers' top line is led by Sam Reinhart. Reinhart leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 32 goals and 36 assists, good for 68 total points. Further, he has ten goals and 13 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Aleksander Barkov is second on the team in points and leads in assists, joining Reinhart on the top line. He comes in with 17 goals and 43 asssits this year, with seven goals and 17 assists on the power play. Carter Verhaeghe rounds out the line, sitting fourth on the team in points with 17 goals and 28 assists this year.

With Matthew Tkachuk still out of the lineup, Sam Bennett leads the second line. He has 20 goals and 21 assists this year. Brad Marchand is expected to join Bennett on the second line. He had 21 goals and 26 assists in his time in Boston, and will be looking to make an impact in his first game against his former club. Finally, Anton Lundell has been solid from the third line. He has 15 goals and 26 assists this year.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in goal for the Panthers in this one. He is 27-13-2 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Bobrovsky is 4-1-0 in his last five, with four games giving up two or fewer goals and being over .900 in save percentage. He also has shutouts in two of his last three starts.

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is David Pastrnak who leads the way for the Bruins from the top line this year. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. Pastrnak comes into the game with 32 goals and 47 assists, good for 79 total points. He has six goals and 12 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Pavel Zacha. Zacha comes into the game with 12 goals and 27 assists. The line is rounded out by Morgan Geekie. He has 22 goals and 13 assists.

The second line will now feature Cole Koepke and Casey Mittelstadt. Koepke has nine goals and five assists this year. Mittelstadt has an assist in his first game with the Bruins and has 11 goals with 24 assists overall this year. Finally, Elias Lindholm leads the third line. He comes in with with 11 goals and 21 assits this year.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He is 19-21-6 on the year with a 2.93 goals against average and a .898 save percentage. He was great in his last start, stopping all 26 shots he faced in a win over the Lightning.

Final Panthers-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Panthers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One major reason is Sergie Bobrovsky. He has allowed just one goal on his last 68 shots against him. The Panthers are also seventh in the NHL in goals against per game while they also score 3.27 goals per game this year. Meanwhile, the Bruins are 22nd in the NHL in goals against per game and struggling to score, scoring just 2.71 goals per game. Take the Panthers in this one.

Final Panthers-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Panthers -1.5 (+130)