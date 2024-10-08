For the first time in their history, the Florida Panthers are set to enter a season as the defending Stanley Cup champions.

They reached hockey's mountaintop dramatic seven-game series win over the Edmonton Oilers. After jumping out to a commanding 3-0 lead, the Panthers nearly let it slip away, losing the next three games before clinching the title in an exhilarating Game 7 on home ice.

What are the chances of a repeat performance by the Panthers? Their in-state rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, accomplished back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021, even making a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final before falling short.

Prior to that, the last teams to pull off consecutive titles were the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998, and the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

The Panthers have gotten a taste of the glory that so few get to enjoy, and naturally, they want to do it again. Captain Aleksander Barkov, who scored eight goals with 14 assists during the 2024 postseason, has his sights set on a repeat performance, per the Miami Herald:

“We just want to achieve more,” Barkov said. “We want to win it again, but it only happens if we only think about the next day, next prep, the next game. You can’t really think about what’s going to happen next May or next July.”

Barkov and the Panthers will begin their title defense on Tuesday as they host the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena. Before the puck drops, they'll raise their championship banner to the rafters in a special pre-game ceremony.

Aleksander Barkov led the Panthers to glory in 2024

A regular in the Panthers' lineup since his rookie season of 2013-14, Barkov was named team captain ahead of the 2018-19 NHL campaign and has been regarded as one of the NHL's best defensive forwards while also filling up the scoresheet.

He won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward in 2021 and 2024, while also breaking the franchise record previously held by Hall of Fame forward Pavel Bure for most points by a Panthers forward in one season.

He’ll forever be able to list “Stanley Cup champion” on his professional resume, but he's determined to ensure it’s not a one-time achievement.