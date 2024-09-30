The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history back in June. Florida suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. However, they were able to reach the summit in 2024 after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games.

The Panthers are entering new territory as a result. Florida is no longer the Cinderella team making an inspiring run. Nor are they the jilted finalists looking to avenge a previous loss. Now, they are the team with the target on their back. And it will be interesting to see how this club responds to this shift in perception.

The Panthers added depth in NHL Free Agency to replace the depth they lost. However, some key pieces from their Stanley Cup-winning team found new homes this summer. Florida is certainly an interesting team to look at entering the 2024-25 campaign. Here is a complete Panthers season preview, including a look at the projected roster and their chances at making the playoffs.

A look at the projected Panthers roster

The Panthers have one of the most talented rosters in the NHL. This especially rings true when looking at their forward group. Aleksander Barkov returns as captain of Florida this year. He is flanked by stars such as Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, and Carter Verhaeghe. Pesky forward Sam Bennett also returns to the team in 2024-25.

On the back end, Florida has a new look blueline. Aaron Ekblad dealt with trade rumors this summer. However, he remains with the team heading into his 11th NHL season. Other notable names on the back end include Gustav Forsling, Dmitry Kulikov, and former Winnipeg Jets rearguard Nate Schmidt.

The Panthers have a clear cut situation in goal, as well. Sergei Bobrovsky has returned to form over the last few seasons. As a result, he remains the Panthers' starting goalie. Florida saw Anthony Stolarz leave in NHL Free Agency. But young netminder Spencer Knight appears ready for a full-time NHL role. Here is a complete look at the projected Panthers roster:

Forwards: Aleksander Barkov, Carter Verhaeghe, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Evan Rodrigues, Anton Lundell, Jesper Boqvist, Eetu Luostarinen, A.J. Greer, Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich, Mackie Samoskevich

Defensemen: Aaron Ekblad, Gustav Forsling, Dmitry Kulikov, Niko Mikkola, Nate Schmidt, Adam Boqvist, Tobias Bjornfort, Uvis Balinskis

Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky, Spencer Knight

Florida's 2024-25 season outlook

The defending Stanley Cup champions have a couple of notable games on their schedule. The Panthers begin their Stanley Cup defense against the Boston Bruins on October 8. Since this is a home game, the team will also raise their Stanley Cup banner before the contest.

Florida's first two games in the month of November are against the Dallas Stars. However, neither of these games will be played in North America. The Panthers and Stars will play these games in Tampere, Finland as part of the NHL Global Series.

Panthers fans will want to circle December 16 and February 27 on their calendars. Florida faces the Edmonton Oilers on these days. Florida travels to Edmonton in December, while the Oilers make the trip south to Florida in late February.

If Florida needs to gain ground in the Atlantic Division late in the season, they will have the opportunity. Nine of the team's final 10 games are against Atlantic Division opponents. Florida has two games each against the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Detroit Red Wings during these last 10 games. The Panthers end their 2024-25 season against the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 15.

What the Panthers' playoff picture looks like

The Panthers lost key pieces in NHL Free Agency, as mentioned. Brandon Montour joined the Seattle Kraken this summer, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Furthermore, Vladimir Tarasenko signed a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings a few days into NHL Free Agency.

However, Florida is still an incredibly talented team. They should be a playoff team in 2025 even with the losses suffered in free agency. In fact, it would not be surprising if they won the Atlantic Division once again. They may need to stave off the Toronto Maple Leafs or Boston Bruins, but they have the talent to claim the division crown.

The Panthers were the class of the NHL this past season. In 2024-25, the team should once again be a playoff team. Their brand of hockey certainly could translate to this new-look roster of sorts. With the new season only a few weeks away, Florida must be considered a Stanley Cup contender in the Eastern Conference this fall.