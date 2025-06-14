Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell has given his team a boost in their Stanley Cup Final series with the Edmonton Oilers. Lundell has posted four total points in the final, with all of them coming in the last three games. The Panthers forward is trying to remain humble about his success.

“I know it’s not normal,” Lundell said, per The Athletic. “You try to kind of soak in everything around here. But at the end of the day, it’s hockey. That’s what I love to do, and that’s what we’re here to do.”

Lundell scored a goal for his team in their heartbreaking overtime defeat in Game 4 to Edmonton. The Oilers won that contest 5-4, despite Florida having a 3-0 lead in the contest. The Panthers forward finished the contest with two shots on goal.

The Oilers-Panthers series is now tied at 2 games apiece.

The Panthers need that production from Anton Lundell to win the Stanley Cup

Lundell has been brilliant for the Panthers in the playoffs. Florida is looking to win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, and Lundell has helped boost them with his production.

The Panthers forward has 16 points in this year's playoffs. That includes six goals. More importantly, Lundell has a plus-minus of +16 which has helped Florida throughout the postseason.

Article Continues Below

Lundell is seeing his overall production increase, as he has a career-high 45 points on the season.

“He’s matured a lot,” Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling said of Lundell, per NHL.com. “He was mature when he came, but he’s been just growing into playing like a real man and veteran out there. He’s been unreal.”

The Panthers forward said it has helped him to listen and learn from the team's older players. Lundell is just 23 years old, after being drafted by Florida in 2020.

“It helps a lot to have veteran guys around, especially guys that have been in the league long and won as well,” Lundell said. “You learn small things about them, but at the end of the day, everybody just wants us to try to enjoy it and keep going.”

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final is Saturday night in Edmonton.