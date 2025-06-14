The 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers has been one of the most evenly matched series in recent memory, and it wouldn't be a surprise whatsoever to see this championship bout go the distance for the second year in a row again. Panthers forward Brad Marchand, who was acquired at the 2025 NHL trade deadline from the Boston Bruins, recently said ahead of Game 5 that the series has been one of the closest that fans will have the chance to watch, via Florida Hockey Now.

“This has been a pretty incredible one,’’ Marchand said via Florida Hockey Now. “I think this is one of the tightest series anyone will ever see. Just the talent level and how close these two teams are, how back and forth the games have been, it’s been very exciting.”

Marchand is playing in his fourth career Stanley Cup Final, but this is his first with the Panthers. Having already raised the Stanley Cup as a member of the Bruins in 2011 after a seven-game victory before eventually suffering losses in his next two appearances, Marchand knows almost better than anyone how hard it is to be the last team standing.

“A little nerve wracking at times, but we’re all big fans of the game. To have these two teams playing each other and playing the way they are and games playing out the way that they have, it makes you realize why you love the game so much,” he said. “But also why this trophy is the hardest to win.”

“I mean, when you see the way these things play out, it’s why it’s so special to be part of these opportunities. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Game 5 between the Panthers and Oilers is set for shortly after 8:00 p.m. ET at Rogers Place.

Article Continues Below

Brad Marchand has been extremely productive for the Panthers

Since coming over from the Bruins, Marchand has put his extensive postseason experience to good use for his new team.

He's already scored 11 goals with eight assists in 19 postseason games for the Panthers, who have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season. Ironically, the first two trips to the Cup Final for the Panthers came after series victories over Marchand and the Bruins.

The Panthers are going to need Marchand along with their other top players to be on their game on Saturday if they are to return to Florida with a 3-2 series advantage.