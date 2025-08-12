The future of the quarterback position for the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain.

In a wide lens, Shedeurs Sanders is going to be the quarterback of the future. In a close-up view, it seems Sanders and the Browns can benefit with Joe Flacco beginning the season as QB1.

Sanders played very well in his NFL preseason debut. He completed 14/23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders did not turn the ball over. Tyler Huntley replaced him and ended 6/8 for 51 yards and a TD himself. The Browns dominated for a 30-10 victory.

It was a small sample size, but the Browns saw a glimpse of the future with Sanders under center.

The Browns' second preseason game will be against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday afternoon.

The voice of the Browns, Andrew Siciliano, voiced his thoughts on the current situation of the Browns QB room and how it will play out to begin the 2025-26 campaign. He joined the Rich Eisen show and was asked if there would be any consideration to start Sanders in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I think it is unrealistic, if you look at the Browns' schedule, it’s home against Joe Burrow. On the road against Lamar Jackson. Home against Jordan Love. On the road against Jared Goff. Then a home game in London against the Vikings. A well-rested Vikings team that would have played the week before in Dublin, then no bye. And you come home against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. And they will be rested because they played Week Four in Dublin, and they’re taking their bye Week Five. That’s a gauntlet, there is no way you’re playing your rookie quarterback right out of the gate. It’s just not going to happen.”

It may be a smart idea to slowly prepare Sanders and let him back up Flacco to begin the season. The season is less than a month away, and time is running out to decide. Sanders and Dillon Gabriel have three games left to showcase their talents. Gabriel may get more reps in this next weekend he did not play in the first preseason game.