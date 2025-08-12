The Kansas City Chiefs are currently taking part in training camp as they gear up for the 2025 NFL season. Patrick Mahomes and company are looking for a bounce back after last year's Super Bowl demolition at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

At a recent practice, Mahomes decided to have a little bit of fun by mimicking a basketball game and pretending to dunk on his teammate, running back Kareem Hunt.

https://x.com/MarkPoulose/status/1955277993116398027

(video via Mark Poulose of KCTV5 News on X, formerly Twitter).

Thankfully, no one was injured in the lighthearted display, which caused Hunt to briefly lose his balance.

Hunt was a member of the Chiefs during the formative years of their dynasty and rejoined them recently as the team has dealt with a series of injuries in their running back room.

Mahomes, meanwhile, is looking for a bounce back season after two straight statistical, at least by his future Hall of Fame standards, in 2023 and 2024.

Mahomes hasn't gotten a ton of help in the wide receiver room over the last couple of seasons, with Travis Kelce's declining hitting like a ton of bricks and Rashee Rice going down with injury early on last season.

While Rice is now healthy, he was recently sentenced to 30 days in jail for his involvement in a 2024 hit and run incident and will almost assuredly be suspended by the NFL for multiple games at some point this upcoming season.

Still, despite this, the Chiefs remain one of the most dangerous teams in the league, constantly finding ways to win at the end of close games and overwhelming their opponents with tight execution in crunch time.

The Chiefs have two more preseason games. Then, their season will get underway for real on September 5 against the AFC West divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.

