After Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore was carted off in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans, there were many concerns about the severity of the injury. There is now a grim update regarding the Vikings' wide out as the team officially announces that they have placed Moore on the season-ending injured list (IL).

The news is frustrating for Moore and Minnesota fans as the receiver, roughly a year ago, suffered a season-ending knee injury that put him out of action for the team. He suffered the injury when returning Houston's first punt of the game, leading to head coach Kevin O'Connell revealing a “painful” admission he had, according to ESPN.

“It's one of the most painful things for me as a head coach when I feel that emotion,” O'Connell said. “I make a life out of trying to leave others better than I found them. In that situation, there is nothing I can do, which is the worst feeling as a coach. So you just consult with him and make sure that he knows he's not going to be alone.”

Other moves that Minnesota made were waiving linebacker Brian Asamoah II and “center Zeke Correll has been waived with an injury designation,” per the team's website.

More on the "unfortunate" injury to Vikings' Rondale Moore

As Moore wasn't the only Vikings player to have a significant injury, it still is a concerning development for the 25-year-old, as after three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, he can't show off his talents with Minnesota. O'Connell would speak about the hit from the Texans' Jamal Hill that led to Moore's injury and whether that was an illegal hip-drop tackle.

“I have to watch the play back before I truly can give [an answer] on it,” O'Connell said. “But it was very, very unfortunate. It seemed like it had a lot of the characteristics of [the hip-drop tackle], but I know it is a three-part kind of process to actually call that on the field. We'll see when we watch the tape. I don't think there was any bad intent there.”

It remains to be seen what the recovery process will look like for Moore, but there is no doubt that he will be hungry to come back from the injury and perform next season.