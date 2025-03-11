It was one of the more surprising trades in recent memory that took place last Friday, as the Boston Bruins traded long-tenured forward and team captain Brad Marchand within their own division to the Florida Panthers.

Marchand joins a Panthers team that is not only the defending Cup champion, but also the leader in the division with their eyes set on a repeat chance at a title. And for Marchand, he feels rejuvinated joining the postseason-bound Panthers, as he said in a press conference clip shared by TSN.

“It’s extremely exciting to be a part of such an incredible group,” Marchand said. “And when I walked into the room the other day, I literally had flashbacks to the year that (the Bruins) won. When you walk in here and you see the way the guys interact and the relationships that they have … it shows why they’ve been a pillar in the league the last few years.”

“Ultimately we chase the Stanley Cup,” Marchand continued, “and you want a chance at playing for that every single year. You never know how long you have in this league. You never know when your last day is going to be and you want to make the most of it. I feel rejuvenated coming here.”

Ironically, Marchand will not have to wait long to make his return to Boston. The Panthers travel to face the Bruins on Tuesday night. Marchand is out with an injury, though, so we won't face his former team. However, he plans to make the trip to Boston with Florida.

New Panthers forward Brad Marchand's Bruins career has ended

The tenure of Marchand with the Bruins, which began in the 2010-11 NHL season, has come to a close. The Bruins bid farewell to their now-former captain with a special message on social media:

“Brad, for 16 years you have represented the Spoked-B with immense pride and passion. You set the tone every night with your intensity and drive, while becoming one of the best players in the history of our franchise. You will forever be a Boston Bruin. Thank you for everything.”

Meanwhile, Panthers general manager Bill Zito expressed his excitement after the acquisition was complete.

“Brad is one of the most battle-hardened forwards in NHL history and a veteran who displays a relentless compete level whenever he steps onto the ice,” said Zito. “A champion and a proven leader in the locker room, Brad is the right fit for our club to compete for a Stanley Cup once again.”

So far this season, Marchand has scored 21 goals and 26 assists.