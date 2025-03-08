The Boston Bruins shocked the hockey world on Friday afternoon, trading captain and franchise legend to the Florida Panthers. Absolutely nobody saw this blockbuster coming, especially Bruins fans.

It puts the end to a 16-year tenure for Marchand in Beantown, the only team he's ever played for since coming into the NHL in 2006. Following the trade, Boston sent Marchand a special farewell message on X:

“Brad, for 16 years you have represented the Spoked-B with immense pride and passion. You set the tone every night with your intensity and drive, while becoming one of the best players in the history of our franchise. You will forever be a Boston Bruin. Thank you for everything.”

https://twitter.com/NHLBruins/status/1898185650991776247

It's hard to even fathom that Marchand will play for another organization other than the Bruins. He has been an absolute pillar for this club for nearly two decades. The 36-year-old has been a consistent producer for Boston and is also one of the toughest dudes in the sport. He's the ultimate agitator, too.

A report came out on Saturday from ESPN's Emily Kaplan that the Bruins had a three-year offer on the table for Marchand in February, but there was a clear gap in the AAV desires. After it was evident he wasn't going to put pen to paper, the front office worked with Marchand to make sure he landed in a desired trade destination.

While the Panthers are a bitter rival, he now has the opportunity to compete for a second Stanley Cup title, having won his first in 2011 with the Bruins when they took down the Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins will also honor Marchand at a later date, but nothing concrete has been announced quite yet.

The legend will go down in franchise history as one of the best to ever put on a Bruins sweater and although he'll be suiting up for a foe, Boston supporters will forever have love for Marchand.