The Florida Panthers made a massive trade for Brad Marchand at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. However, the future Hall of Famer did not skate with the team immediately. The ex-Boston Bruins captain suffered an injury before the trade, leaving him out of action. He made his highly anticipated Panthers debut on Friday, though, and made an instant impact.

Florida went to overtime against the Utah Hockey Club. With less than a minute remaining, the Panthers controlled the puck below the net. Marchand rifled a pass toward linemate Sam Bennett. Bennett took a backhanded shot, which found its way into the back of the net.

Brad Marchand sets up Sam Bennett for the OT WINNER in his debut 🫡 pic.twitter.com/fp00JLJ1Xe — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

With this goal, Florida skated away with a 2-1 victory. Marchand recorded his first point as a member of the Panthers. And Bennett capped off a stellar performance in which he scored both of his team's goals.

Brad Marchand's assist helped Panthers keep pace in Atlantic Division

Marchand is likely still getting acclimated to his new surroundings. But it seemed as if the veteran was right at home on Friday night. In fact, he had a little fun with a fan tradition following the thrilling overtime win over Utah.

Brad Marchand collecting rats after setting up the game winning goal in OT 🐀 pic.twitter.com/euT8NZQoJa — Katie Engleson (@KatieEngleson) March 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

This win, and Marchand's assist by proxy, is an important one for Florida. They had settled into a bit of a lull, losing four of their past six games entering play on March 23. However, they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins that night to give them a boost. Their win on Friday gives them a slight one-point cushion atop the Atlantic Division standings.

The Panthers are trying outlast a surging Tampa Bay Lightning squad and a talented Toronto Maple Leafs team. As the season nears an end, every point matters. Getting this second point over Utah could mean the difference between a division title and a divisional round matchup with an Eastern Conference heavyweight in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.