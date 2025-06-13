The Edmonton Oilers won Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in overtime. Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime to secure the 5-4 win and cap off a historic comeback. Edmonton was down 3-0 after the first period, staring down a 3-1 series deficit. Draisaitl told the media that Oilers veteran Corey Perry gave an intermission speech that changed the Stanley Cup Final.

“Perhaps, but it helped getting yelled at by the old goat. The first intermission featured an address from 40-year-old winger Corey Perry to his teammates. Wake up, boys,” ESPN's Greg Wyshynski wrote.

“I'm not going to share exactly what he said, but the message was that he's been in these moments,” Draisaitl said, per Wyshynski. “He's not a guy that speaks up or yells at guys all the time. That's not his character. So you know when a guy like that — with that many games, that much experience, he's won everything there is to win, he knows how to win — when he speaks up, you listen. It grabs your attention.”

This is Perry's sixth Stanley Cup Final appearance, but he has just one ring. At 40 years old, he has only so many chances left and wants that second title. His one championship came with the 2007 Anaheim Ducks. By all accounts, this is similar to the speech that Connor McDavid gave after Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final last year that went viral.

Article Continues Below

Connor McDavid had a FIRED UP moment in the new trailer for the BTS Amazon Prime series “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL” 😳 (via @NHL) pic.twitter.com/QpROUvajfI — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 23, 2024 Expand Tweet

The Oilers heeded Perry's advice, scoring three goals in the second period to close the gap and tie the game. That included an assist from McDavid and two assists from Draisaitl. Then, Jake Walman slapped one past Sergei Bobrovsky to give the Oilers the lead with under seven minutes to go. Sam Reinhart scored with less than 30 seconds to go to send it to overtime. And finally, Draisaitl ended it in overtime.

A wild Stanley Cup Final continues in Edmonton on Saturday. Game 5 of Oilers-Panthers is at 8:00 p.m.