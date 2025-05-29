It's becoming a regular occurrence at this point, but the Florida Panthers have once again secured their spot in the Stanley Cup Final with a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday evening.

Matthew Tkachuk, Anton Lundell, and Evan Rodrigues all scored for the Panthers in less than five minutes of time in the second period, erasing what was a 2-0 deficit. While the Hurricanes managed to tie the game at 3-3 in the third period, playoff wizard Carter Verhaeghe restored the lead with his sixth goal of the playoffs, followed by an empty net goal from Sam Bennett in the waning moments of regulation.

Speaking of playoff performers, the Panthers acquired one at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline by trading for Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, who played a critical role in Florida's second round victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As a former Cup winner himself, he knows that the work isn't finished until the 16th playoff victory is official, via The Athletic.

“We haven’t accomplished anything yet,” Marchand said. “You could just see the guys have been here before, and we’re excited that we got through the round, but that’s where it stops. The toughest team that we’re going to face is coming up next. And if you don’t do the job there, you didn’t win anything.

“So, yeah, we’re excited, but it’s just like any other round. There’s a huge job to do moving forward, and we have to prepare for that now.”

Marchand has four goals and 10 assists for the Panthers through 17 postseason games.

Panthers' Brad Marchand gives shoutout to Carter Verhaeghe

It was Verhaeghe who ended the record-setting season for the Boston Bruins in 2023 with his Game 7 overtime and series-clinching goal, one of his 12 career postseason game-winners.

For Marchand, who was on that Bruins team, he recognizes the postseason swagger that Verhaeghe plays with.

“He knows where to go on the ice to make himself dangerous every shift, and it just doesn’t seem like pressure gets to him at all or the moment in the game,” Marchand said. “And he’s an incredible shooter. He’s a shot-first guy. And when you have that mentality, you put more pucks to the net, the more opportunity you’re gonna get. And he just buries his head and shoots it as hard as he can every time he’s in that slot.”

The Panthers will battle either the Edmonton Oilers or Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Final, which are set to begin on either June 4 or June 7. First, Marchand and co. will have some well-deserved rest and relaxation.