The Florida Panthers have won the Stanley Cup again. They defeated the Edmonton Oilers again, this time in just six games, to win their second consecutive title. Last year, they took the Cup and brought it to the beach, throwing a party for the ages. This year, it was more of the same. The Panthers have already put some dents and cracks in the Stanley Cup, just days after winning it.

The Stanley Cup has once again sustained some damage from the recipients. 🤕 (📸: Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/lEaSm4Ijo4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The bowl of the famous trophy is cracked, and the bottom is dented. Not for the first time and likely not the last,” Stephen Whyno of The Associated Press wrote. “Damage is nothing new for the 131-year-old silver chalice that has been submerged in pools and the Atlantic Ocean and mishandled by players, coaches, and staff for more than a century. Just this decade alone, the Tampa Bay Lightning dropped the Cup during their boat parade in 2021, and the Colorado Avalanche dented it on the ice the night they won the following year.”

The Panthers put the Stanley Cup through a tough test last year and aren't letting up in 2025. Thankfully, the Hockey Hall of Fame has mastered the repair process, and Whyno reports that it should be spick and span for the parade this weekend. Famous tales include a 1999 Dallas Stars pool party and Clarke Gilles' dog eating out of it after an Islanders title.

The Panthers had not won a playoff series since 1996 when they entered the 2021-22 postseason. After a disappointing second-round exit that year, they hired Paul Maurice as the coach and traded for Matthew Tkachuk. They have won three straight Eastern Conference titles and two consecutive Stanley Cups since then.

Lord Stanley has been enjoying his stay in Florida. Four of the last six championships have been won by the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.