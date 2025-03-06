The Florida Panthers are loading up to make another run at the Stanley Cup. They kicked off NHL trade deadline week by snagging Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks. Then, they made a trade with the San Jose Sharks to make Vitek Vanecek their backup goalie after trading Spencer Knight to Chicago. On Thursday, the Panthers added Sharks forward Nico Sturm in another trade.

Sturm is in his seventh NHL season and the Panthers will be his fourth team. After starting his career with the Minnesota Wild, he was traded at the 2022 trade deadline to the Colorado Avalanche. He was a depth center on their Cup-winning team, playing less than 9 minutes per night in the playoffs. He signed a three-year, $6 million deal with the Sharks after that, which expires after this year.

The Panthers continue their all-in mentality as they surround their elite core with solid depth talent. They have now traded their pick in each of the first four rounds of the 2025 NHL draft. Their first pick will be Calgary's fourth-rounder, which they could trade before Friday's deadline.

Sturm's best ability is in the face-off dot, where he has taken over 2,700 over his career and won 56.8% of them. That is the highest among any active player with at least 500 career draws and the 15th highest of all time. That is a transferable skill to the playoffs, especially when the Panthers are on a late-game penalty kill.

Matthew Tkachuk is likely out for the rest of the regular season which freed up cap space for the Panthers to use at this deadline. With their three additions, they have taken up most of it but there is still some remaining. Another depth forward like Reilly Smith or Anthony Beauvillier could be the next move for Florida.