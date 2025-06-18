For the second straight year, the Florida Panthers took down the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, as they put them away in Game 6 on Tuesday night with a resounding 5-1 victory. After scoring what would eventually go down as the game-winning goal, Matthew Tkachuk issued a strong message regarding the success the Panthers have enjoyed over the past few seasons.

After losing the 2023 Stanley Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Panthers have responded by taking down the Oilers two years in a row now. Even though he wasn't as effective this postseason due to a slew of injuries, Tkachuk has been a crucial piece in Florida's recent run that has shown no signs of coming to an end soon. When asked whether or not the Panthers are a dynasty after hoisting the Cup for the second straight year, Tkachuk had a confident four-word response.

“Hell yeah. Absolutely, absolutely,” Tkachuk bluntly said.

Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers take down Oilers for second straight year

The Panthers endured quite a scare last year when they very nearly threw away a 3-0 series lead, allowing the Oilers to rally and force a Game 7, which Florida ended up winning. This time around, though, there was no such comeback. While Edmonton pulled off a historic comeback in Game 4 to knot the series at 2-2, the Panthers confidently responded by winning Games 5 and 6 in comfortable fashion to ensure the Cup would be staying in Florida.

Winning two titles in a row is extremely difficult, especially in the salary cap era of the NHL. And beyond that, they could have won another title had they taken down the Golden Knights back in 2023. Perhaps more importantly, though, is the fact the Panthers have shown no signs of slowing down. So while not everyone may agree with Tkachuk's dynasty take, he and his squad are going to do whatever they can to run it back again next season and prove their haters wrong.