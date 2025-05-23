As the Florida Panthers increased their 1-0 advantage over the Carolina Hurricanes in this year's Eastern Conference Final, it has been apparent that the series thus far has been rather one sided. After a 5-2 win over Carolina on the road in Game 1, the team has just finished off a 5-0 win in Game 2. The scoring started with Panthers defensemen Gustav Forsling netting his first goal of the postseason a little over a minute into the game. Forsling's goal help to set a franchise record for goals from defensemen in a single postseason with 13 according to Sportsnet Stats on X, formerly Twitter.

Panthers set franchise record for goals from defencemen in a single postseason with 13 pic.twitter.com/7atWDH2EKj — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Panthers set franchise record for goals from defencemen in a single postseason with 13,” posted Sportsnet on their dedicated stats page.

It was a lightning-fast start for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who are looking to win their third straight Eastern Conference Final (ECL). Goals by stars Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett helped the visitors build a 3-0 advantage before the end of the first period. The Panthers once again hold a 2-0 series lead. They used a similarly fast start against the Tampa Bay Lightning in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and won in five games. Will that pattern repeat itself against Carolina?

Panthers looking to become back-to-back Stanley Cup champions

If that does happen, then the Panthers would undoubtedly take a few extra days of rest before their second consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearance. They would face off against either the Dallas Stars or Edmonton Oilers in this year's matchup, as the Stars currently hold a 1-0 advantage in their series.

Yet, the Hurricanes are no slouch, as the rest of the league knows all too well. Although going to Sunrise and winning two games in a row to bring this series back might be daunting, it can be done. Is it likely? As most in the hockey world know, anything is possible once the postseason rolls around. For now though, Forsling, Bennett, Tkachuk, as well as fellow defensemen Seth Jones and Aaron Ekblad, look to cement their status in history as back-t0-back-to-back Eastern Conference champions.