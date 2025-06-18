The Florida Panthers have won the Stanley Cup for the second straight year. They beat the Edmonton Oilers again, this time in six games, to win the second title in franchise history. Florida dominated on both ends of the ice to beat Connor McDavid and a stacked Edmonton squad. Offensively, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Sam Reinhart all scored five times in the Stanley Cup Final. According to NHL PR, that is a feat not seen in 70 years.

The @FlaPanthers are the second team in NHL history to have three players score five-plus goals in the same #StanleyCup Final, as Sam Reinhart (5) has joined Brad Marchand (6) and Sam Bennett (5).#NHLStats: https://t.co/MWhGgvryMX https://t.co/M4gFrWzNNb — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The Panthers are the second team in NHL history to have three players score five-plus goals in the same Stanley Cup Final, as Sam Reinhart (5) has joined Brad Marchand (6) and Sam Bennett (5). The only other instance was by Alex Delvecchio (6), Gordie Howe (5), and Ted Lindsay (5) with the 1955 Red Wings,” the league's stats and records page says. After this stat was published, Reinhart scored two more times.

Article Continues Below

The Panthers knew they had two guys with five goals in the Stanley Cup Final coming into this game. But Sam Reinhart unexpectedly joined them in Game 5. He opened the scoring in the first period, scored another to make it 3-0, and potted two empty-netters to lock in a four-goal game. That brought his Cup Final total to seven goals, the most since Wayne Gretzky in 1985.

Sam Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP. His Stanley Cup Final performance locked it in after an excellent first three rounds of the postseason. Bennett led the playoffs with 15 goals and 11 even-strength goals. That included a key goal in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final, which sent them to the Cup Final.

Marchand was sensational throughout the playoffs, with many massive goals. He scored the Game 2 overtime winner in the Stanley Cup Final, two goals in Game 7 against the Maple Leafs, and two goals in Game 5 of the Cup Final.