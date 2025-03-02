The Florida Panthers shocked the NHL when they acquired Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. The trade came less than a week from the NHL trade deadline. Now the Panthers have another veteran player who can help get them back to the Stanley Cup Finals this year.

Panthers general manager Bill Zito spoke about the big trade after it became official.

“Seth is an elite veteran defenseman and a proven leader in our league,” Zito said on Saturday, per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period. “He has been one of the most consistent players of the past decade serving as a reliable workhorse on both sides of the puck, and he will help our club continue to compete at the highest level.”

The Panthers sent their 2026 first-round pick and goaltender Spencer Knight to the Blackhawks for Jones and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

As part of the trade, the Blackhawks will retain $2.5 million of Jones' salary for each of the next five seasons.

Panthers' Seth Jones was ready for a change of scenery

Seth Jones sounded ready for a trade out of Chicago.

In late February, Jones claimed that he would be willing to waive his no-movement clause for a potential trade.

“I’ve been here the last four years through probably the darkest times the Blackhawks have seen for a while,” Jones said via NHL.com. “I think things are moving up, they are moving forward. But I think my timeline might be different than Kyle (Davidson, Blackhawks general manager) and Norm’s (Maciver, associate GM) and the Blackhawks.”

Jones tried to make it clear that he has no bad blood against the Blackhawks organization.

“There’s nothing against anybody,” Jones concluded. “I’m not holding it against anybody what they decided to do here. Sometimes it’s not in everyone’s plans.”

It will be interesting to see if Jones can help the Panthers get back to the Stanley Cup Finals this summer.