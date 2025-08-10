The Indianapolis Colts have been a talking point across the league during NFL training camp. With one of the few true starting quarterback battles in camp, eyes are trained on Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson. The Colts have some solid defensive players, but Kenny Moore II's knee injury suffered Sunday could change that unit.

“Colts CB Kenny Moore II just had an apparent issue with his right knee and seemed to be in pretty intense pain here at practice. He walked off slowly after a trainer came over, but it all looked very concerning. Monitoring,” ESPN's Stephen Holder reported.

Moore has been a mainstay on the Colts' defense since 2017. He picked off three passes in 15 games last year, one of three Indy defenders to reach that plateau. That brought his career total to 20 interceptions, making him a great veteran option in the secondary this season.

There is some optimism around the Colts' defense because of the defensive coordinator change. Gus Bradley is out, and former Bengals' defensive playcaller Lou Anarumo is in. Moore was a big piece of that optimism as well, as Anarumo's system could have led to more balls in his hands. He has returned three picks for touchdowns in his career.

There is no injury update on Moore, but knee issues in training camp are never what fans want to hear. The Colts have dealt with a lot of injuries during camp, including in the quarterback battle. Richardson was knocked out of the first preseason game with a finger injury. A free blitzer came in and sacked Richardson, ending his day. He was at practice on Sunday, quelling any concerns about his long-term health.

After tying the Ravens, the Colts host the Green Bay Packers in the second week of the preseason. That game kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m.

