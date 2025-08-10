The FedEx Cup Playoffs kicked off with a dramatic FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis on Sunday. Tommy Fleetwood entered the final round with a one-shot lead over Justin Rose, looking for his first PGA Tour win. After a dramatic defeat at the Travelers Championship, Fleetwood gave himself another chance on Sunday. But Justin Rose eclipsed him on Sunday, winning in a playoff at the FedEx St Jude Championship.

Both Justin Rose and JJ Spaun hit the green on the 18th hole to start the sudden-death playoff. They both lipped out birdie putts, sending them back to the tee. The second time around, Rose and Spaun made birdie to continue the FedEx St Jude Championship. Rose made his birdie putt the third time around, while Spaun missed from seven feet to decide the title.

This tournament will go down as another close call for Tommy Fleetwood. He struggled to start Sunday's round, making a bogey on the first, followed by ten consecutive pars. But birdies on the 12th, 13th, and 15th sent him into the lead. Spaun made a birdie on 17 while Fleetwood made a mess on the par-five 16th. That put them together at the top of the board, setting up for a dramatic final two holes.

Then, Justin Rose sank his fourth birdie in a row on 17 to tie the leaders at 16-under par. With Spaun making par on 18, Fleetwood had a par putt on 17 after Rose to keep the three-way tie. He missed terribly, falling one shot behind. His drive on 18 landed in a bunker, all but ending his chance at his first PGA Tour win.

The FedEx St Jude Championship starts the playoffs

The top 50 players in the FedEx Cup Standings now move on to the BMW Championship at Caves Valley in Maryland. Last year, Keegan Bradley won, but that was in Colorado, as the tournament moves locations every year. But if the Ryder Cup captain wins again, that will cause even more noise toward the first playing captain in over 60 years.

Spaun is all but locked into Team USA at the Ryder Cup, and Justin Rose helped himself in a quest for another berth on Team Europe. He will look to join Fleetwood, who secured his 14th top-three finish on the PGA Tour.

The FedEx Cup will be decided at the Tour Championship at East Lake on August 24. The top 30 players after the BMW Championship will advance to East Lake. They will play a straight-up tournament, with the winner taking home the season-long title, another new format for the season finale.

The BMW Championship begins on Thursday.