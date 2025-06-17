Jaromir Jagr may be long gone from the NHL, but his hockey instincts remain razor-sharp. During a return to Florida for the Stanley Cup Final, he offered clear insight into what makes this Panthers team so dangerous against the Oilers. While headlines focused on his praise for Connor McDavid, Jagr also made sure to highlight the Panthers' depth and balance.

“They’re a complete team,” Jagr explained. “The way I see it, they got a lot of guys who can score goals. They proved it the last two games. Three lines can score. And that fourth one, they’re doing a great job. I feel like they have bigger depth.”

Moreover, his breakdown didn’t end there. Jagr pointed out that the Panthers have four reliable lines, while the Oilers lean on the league’s most explosive duo in McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. That contrast, he said, presents an interesting challenge for GMs.

“On the other side, you got the best duo in the league. So, it’s kind of funny for the managers: how are you going to build a team? You build a team, or you find superstars and see who’s gonna win?”

In fact, depth has defined Florida’s playoff run. Sam Reinhart keeps delivering in big moments. Sergei Bobrovsky continues to shine in net. And the scoring support from the second, third, and even fourth lines has turned the Panthers into a complete threat. That structure might be the edge they need as the series continues.

Article Continues Below

Still, Jagr’s comments are a reminder that star power can change everything. McDavid hasn’t dominated every game, but his presence alone shifts the balance. With him and Draisaitl on the other bench, the series with the Panthers is far from decided.

All things considered, the Stanley Cup Final has lived up to every expectation; it's been fast, physical and star-studded. For Jagr, watching it unfold brings back everything he loves about the game. It’s a classic matchup of styles: Panthers' depth versus Oilers’ firepower. And for one of the sport’s legends, this is exactly what hockey should be.

Now, with the Panthers holding a 3–2 series lead, the Cup is within reach, and Florida can feel it. They’ve outlasted the league’s brightest stars and proven they’re a borderline dynasty in 2025.

Every line is clicking. Bobrovsky remains a wall in net. And with just one more win, the Panthers can capture their second Stanley Cup in a row. For a team built on depth, discipline, and belief, the moment is theirs to seize. And they can do it as soon as Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena.