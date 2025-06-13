With just seconds left in regulation of Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, and with the defending NHL champions seemingly circling down the drain amid a one-goal deficit, Sam Reinhart stepped up and delivered a massive game-tying goal that eventually forced overtime.

Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett were also credited for assists in that incredible sequence that left the entire Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, rocking, as Panthers home fans celebrated the play that ensured more action would be played beyond the third period.

Reinhart's stunning goal was also the “second-latest tying goal in #StanleyCup Final history,” according to the NHL's public relations department.

Of course, the rest of the internet also immediately went into chaos amid the wild reactiosn from fans online.

“Playoff hockey is unmatched,” shared a commenter, who highlighted the excitement that NHL postseason brings.

That was echoed by another social media user on X (formerly Twitter): “I'm not a fan of either team but this series and especially this game have me exhausted emotionally. what is going to happen next!”

Article Continues Below
More Florida Panthers News
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.
Fans react to Panthers’ 1st period demolition of Oilers in Game 4Alex House ·
Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates scoring during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena
Panthers make Stanley Cup Final history with fiery Game 4 startKendall Capps ·
Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
NHL news: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce attending Oilers-Panthers send fans into frenzySteve Silverman ·
Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) celebrates scoring against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
NHL rumors: Pierre LeBrun makes Maple Leafs prediction for Brad MarchandChristopher Hennessy ·
Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) looks on after scoring against the Utah Hockey Club during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena.
Mammoth rumors: Utah preparing for ‘serious’ Sam Bennett pushTroy Finnegan ·
Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) controls the puck against Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (95) during the second period of game seven of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
Panthers rumors: Brad Marchand ‘most likely’ hitting NHL Free AgencyTroy Finnegan ·

“What a thrilling moment! That goal had me on the edge of my seat. Overtime is going to be intense,” a different comment read.

Via another fan: “Going to need a full day to recover from just watching these two play.”

From a different commenter: “I’m kinda new to hockey, is this super bad defense? I feel as though the goalie had plenty of time to react and it was a terrible angle to score from? He just lost vision of the puck?”

“I think I might have picked the best time ever to watch my first hockey game, this is crazy,” sounded off an X user.

The Panthers grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first period in Game 4 but the Panthers responded with four goals in a row before Reinhart found the back of the net late in the contest.