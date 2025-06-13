With just seconds left in regulation of Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, and with the defending NHL champions seemingly circling down the drain amid a one-goal deficit, Sam Reinhart stepped up and delivered a massive game-tying goal that eventually forced overtime.

SAM REINHART SCORES WITH 19.5 SECONDS LEFT TO FORCE OVERTIME!!! This game has been an absolute ROLLER COASTER of emotions 🎢 #StanleyCup 🇺🇸: @NHL_On_TNT & @SportsonMax ➡️ https://t.co/4TuyIATi3T

🇨🇦: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/Z9Lz9fItLC — NHL (@NHL) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett were also credited for assists in that incredible sequence that left the entire Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, rocking, as Panthers home fans celebrated the play that ensured more action would be played beyond the third period.

Reinhart's stunning goal was also the “second-latest tying goal in #StanleyCup Final history,” according to the NHL's public relations department.

Of course, the rest of the internet also immediately went into chaos amid the wild reactiosn from fans online.

“Playoff hockey is unmatched,” shared a commenter, who highlighted the excitement that NHL postseason brings.

That was echoed by another social media user on X (formerly Twitter): “I'm not a fan of either team but this series and especially this game have me exhausted emotionally. what is going to happen next!”

“What a thrilling moment! That goal had me on the edge of my seat. Overtime is going to be intense,” a different comment read.

Via another fan: “Going to need a full day to recover from just watching these two play.”

From a different commenter: “I’m kinda new to hockey, is this super bad defense? I feel as though the goalie had plenty of time to react and it was a terrible angle to score from? He just lost vision of the puck?”

“I think I might have picked the best time ever to watch my first hockey game, this is crazy,” sounded off an X user.

The Panthers grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first period in Game 4 but the Panthers responded with four goals in a row before Reinhart found the back of the net late in the contest.