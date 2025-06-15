The Florida Panthers got the edge in the Stanley Cup Final, by defeating the Edmonton Oilers Saturday 5-2. The Panthers now lead the series 3-2. Once again, Brad Marchand came up big for Florida with two goals.

Panthers forward Sam Bennett was in awe of his teammate's performance.

“They were both unbelievable, but that second one, I don’t know how he did that,” Bennett said of Marchand's goals, per The Athletic. “I’m going to have to watch that clip a couple of times and ask him to teach me something.”

Marchand was also the hero of Florida's Game 2 win, when he scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime period.

“He does everything,” Bennett added. “He’s a guy that we follow. He’s a natural leader, he speaks up when he needs to speak and he goes out there and does the hard work that’s inspiring for guys. We all look up to him and look to him to lead. He’s done a fantastic job at that.”

Florida is now just one win away from repeating at Stanley Cup champions.

The Panthers got a huge win in Game 5

Marchand finished his night in Game 5 with five shots on goal. He now has 10 goals in this year's playoffs. The forward also has six of those goals in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers forward also made NHL history in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. He is now the first player in league history to score at least five goals in two separate finals, with two different teams. Marchand also had five goals in the Stanley Cup Final while playing for the Boston Bruins in 2011.

“Sometimes you get bounces, sometimes you don't. But definitely grateful to have another opportunity to be in the finals and be part of a really good team,” Marchand said after Game 5, per ESPN.

Bennett is not alone in praising Marchand's play. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice is astonished by the production he is getting from Marchand in this series.

“What he can do under duress in a small area is world-class. It's as good as I've seen,” Maurice said.

Game 6 is in Florida on Tuesday. Edmonton must now win back-to-back games in order to avoid losing two consecutive finals to the Panthers.