The Florida Panthers look like they're well on their way to a third consecutive appearance in the NHL's ultimate series. After dominating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-0 in Game 2 of the East Final on Thursday night in Raleigh, the Cats are headed back to Sunrise with a 2-0 series lead.

The game looked to be over by the end of the first period, with the Panthers putting three goals past Frederik Andersen on just five shots. That's all the offense they would need with Sergei Bobrovsky on the case; the Russian netminder made 17 saves on 17 shots in the victory.

“It might have been natural for us to take a little bit to get going tonight, and it was the exact opposite,” said Matthew Tkachuk, who scored a goal and added an assist in the first period, per ESPN. “It was an unreal start from us. The goals aside, just the way we played in the first period was as good as it gets. Yeah, that's just a hell of a road trip.”

Tkachuk hasn't quite been himself in these playoffs after missing most of the second half of the 2024-25 regular season due to injury. He hadn't scored since Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1, and lacked a multipoint effort since the first game of that series.

But the 27-year-old looked like his old self at the Lenovo Center, and along with linemates Sam Bennett (two goals and an assist) and Carter Verhaeghe (three assists), the trio combined for eight points in the rout.

“He always plays well,” captain Aleksander Barkov said of Tkachuk, per NHL.com's Bill Price. “He’s one-of-a-kind player and we’re lucky to have him on our side. He does it all for us. He’s huge for us.”

“He’s able to be an agitator without taking penalties,” echoed forward AJ Greer. “That’s huge for us. A skilled guy who can play in all different types of games. He’s at his best in big moments.”

Panthers eyeing another sweep of Hurricanes in East Final

It seems like it's someone different every game for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who look as potent as ever. After beating the New York Rangers in six games in last year's East Final and sweeping these Hurricanes in 2023, Florida is locking in on back-to-back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Cats already ripped home-ice advantage back with a 5-2 triumph in Game 1 on Tuesday, and after another dominant performance, they have a chance to end the series as soon as Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers have been lights out on the road in this postseason, winning four straight away from home while outscoring opponents 22-4. And Florida has left a very good Carolina team looking for answers as the series shifts back to Sunrise.

“It's fun when you're on the road and it goes quiet,” said Verhaeghe, per ESPN. “It feels like we're doing our job.”

It already feels like the Panthers have one foot in the final round, and it would take a remarkable turnaround for the Hurricanes to get back in the series. They are 0-14 in the East Final since 2009, after all.

Game 3 from Amerant Bank Arena gets underway just past 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night.