The Los Angeles Sparks are Julie Allemand's third team in her three seasons in the WNBA. But it looks like she's finally found a home.

Allemand helped the Sparks beat the Connecticut Sun, 102-91, on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. They recorded their eighth win in nine games and improved to 14-15. Allemand posted her first-ever triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

The 29-year-old guard from Belgium joined an exclusive club after becoming just the fifth player in Sparks history to record a triple-double, along with Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray, and Layshia Clarendon. She also became just the 22nd player in WNBA history to tally a triple-double.

First triple-double in the books for Allemand. 10 PTS | 10 REB | 11 AST pic.twitter.com/Ki7Qo3mmqR — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) August 8, 2025

Allemand has been instrumental in the Sparks' surge. In their last eight wins, she has put up averages of 6.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.2 steals. She has served as the perfect backcourt mate for Kelsey Plum, as she's more focused on distributing the ball and setting up her teammates.

Allemand was traded to the Sparks by the Chicago Sky in 2024, along with Li Yeuru and a future third-round pick in exchange for the eighth overall selection in that year's draft. She missed the entirety of last season due to a right ankle injury.

She was drafted by the Indiana Fever as the 33rd overall pick in 2016. She, however, chose to play in Europe until finally joining the Fever in 2020. After sitting out the following season due to mental health issues, she was traded to the Sky in 2022, averaging 3.0 points and 3.4 assists in a backup role.

She once again sat out the following year to focus on her duties with Belgium's national team.

Now with the Sparks, Allemand has started 12 of their 19 games and looks like a regular fixture in the rotation of coach Lynne Roberts moving forward.

Up next for Los Angeles are the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday.