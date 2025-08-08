Pete Carroll knows firsthand the value of having a tremendous running back. The acclaimed head coach won a couple of national championships with Reggie Bush (the first was decided by AP poll not BCS and the second was vacated due to NCAA violations) and trusted Marshawn Lynch to pace the offense during the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl-winning 2012-13 campaign. He is now looking to rookie Ashton Jeanty to help him start his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders on a high note.

The team and fans have both extolled the former Boise State powerhouse, labeling him as a sure thing. There are no guarantees in this unforgiving league, however. Preseason games have little bearing on a player's NFL trajectory, but when a highly touted talent fails to make an impact, the public will express some degree of concern. Unfortunately, Jeanty's debut was more underwhelming than one could have reasonably anticipated.

The No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft posted -3 yards on three carries in Thursday night's 23-23 tie versus the Seattle Seahawks. It is all too easy to skewer him and bring out the “this is what he does against real competition” claims, but context is crucial when evaluating Jeanty's first taste of NFL action.

Will Raiders position Ashton Jeanty for a successful rookie season?

First off, one cannot glean much from three carries, at least where the RB is concerned. What is obvious, though, is that the Raiders' offensive line has plenty of issues to sort out before the 2025-26 season begins. The Heisman Trophy runner-up, whom the fans voted for over winner Travis Hunter, had little time and space to work with during the exhibition matchup. A shaky wall of protection prevented Jeanty from showcasing even an iota of his bountiful abilities.

The 21-year-old, Las Vegas' coaching staff and this unpredictable O-Line will all need to make adjustments moving forward if Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly are going to execute their preferred game plan. Hopefully, fans will get a better idea of what Ashton Jeanty can do when the Raiders square off with the San Francisco 49ers next Saturday. Though, if similar problems arise, then hard conversations may have to take place.

The Jacksonville, Florida native is obviously a magnificent talent, as illustrated by the 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns he rushed for at Boise State last season, but he can only do so much if his protection is unreliable. Silver and Black Nation and fantasy football managers desperately hope the backfield and O-Line can quickly get on the same page.

Jeanty nearly boosted the Broncos to an upset victory over Oregon and led the program to the College Football Playoff last year. He is looking to have a similarly transcendent effect on the Raiders. It might take longer than either he or fans hope, however.