Much was made of Jordan Love being drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers in 2020 with Aaron Rodgers, then a two-time NFL MVP, on the team. But the move, however controversial, has seemingly paid off quite well.

Despite Rodgers having a stellar season and leading the Packers to a 13-3 record and the NFC Championship Game during the 2019 season, Green Bay selected Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft a few months later. The pick surprised pretty much everyone, including Rodgers, although the polarizing future Hall of Famer embraced his role of mentor after being on the other side when he was drafted by the Packers with Brett Favre still on the team.

Much like Rodgers, who sat behind Favre, Love played only 10 games — and started one — over his first three seasons in the NFL as Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. And although there were many skeptics who claimed Love was essentially a wasted first-round pick, the waiting game proved to be a fruitful idea, and Love, after Rodgers' departure before the 2023 season, quickly established himself as a high-level starter.

Now, with Rodgers with the Pittsburgh Steelers following two disappointing seasons with the New York Jets, Love expressed his admiration for his old teammate.

“The playstyle, the way he plays the game, the intensity he brings to everything, practices, walkthroughs, in the meeting rooms. He's just a badass man right there,” Love said on ‘This is Football' with Kevin Clark. “Obviously, he goes out there on the field and does what he needs to do out there and has made a pretty, pretty good career for himself.”

For BADASSES, Jordan Love said Aaron Rodgers was the biggest badass he ever played with. He detailed how Rodgers taught him the game within the game–watching the opposing sideline, faking calls and much more. This was sorta amazing. "There's so many little things I learned." pic.twitter.com/GGgW8X7rTM — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) August 6, 2025

Love also explained what Rodgers taught him in the three seasons they shared a locker room.

“Oh, man, there's so much,” Love said. “I think just all the subtle things A-Rod does at the line of scrimmage, pre-snap, seeing what the defenses are in, all the different ways he tries to kinda mess with the defense and play games and use his cadence, trying to get free plays. And obviously, the way he watches the sideline to see guys subbing on and off and trying to get free plays out of that. There are so many little things that I learned from A-Rod, who's a savvy vet, been doing it a long time, that I was able to see coming in as a rookie, first, second-year guy, that without being in the room with him, I probably never would have picked up on some of that stuff.”

Love is entering his sixth season in the NFL; over the past two, he has thrown for than 7,000 yards, scored 62 touchdowns, and thrown 22 interceptions.

Love and the Packers are scheduled to play Rodgers and the Steelers on Oct. 26 in Pittsburgh.