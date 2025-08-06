New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers exited Wednesday's practice early. However, the receiver said it was part of the Giants' plan, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“WR Malik Nabers says he didn't finish practice Wednesday because it's part of ‘the process' that he has to follow. The Giants have a plan for him physically. Nabers dealt with a toe injury in the spring. Left a practice earlier in camp with a shoulder problem,” Raanan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nabers has dealt with injury trouble. It seems as if he isn't dealing with any new injuries. Still, Nabers' previous injury concerns are worth monitoring.

The 22-year-old has impressed Giants veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in training camp. Wilson has played alongside plenty of star receivers, so his recent praise for Nabers is attention-catching.

“QB Russell Wilson says that Malik Nabers is ‘one of the best in the world' at what he does. Extremely impressed with his ability to make big plays,” Raanan wrote on X.

If he is able to stay healthy, Nabers could make a significant impact throughout the '25 campaign in New York. 2024, Nabers' rookie season, saw the receiver earn a Pro Bowl selection. Nabers ultimately finished the year with 109 receptions, 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He finished fifth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

The Giants are set to begin their preseason on Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 PM EST as the Giants look to begin their 2025 preseason on a high note. New York has plenty of questions to answer before the regular season. As a result, each of the upcoming games will prove to be especially valuable as this Giants squad evaluates its roster.

Meanwhile, updates will continue to be provided on Malik Nabers' status. The Giants will continue to proceed with caution.