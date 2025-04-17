The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will start the 2025 playoffs without newcomer Jesse Puljujarvi as the forward has been suspended two games because of a high hit that was deemed to be dirty in a disciplinary hearing.

Puljujarvi delivered a head shot to Tampa Bay's Mitchell Chaffee late in Tuesday night's game between the two Florida rivals. Puljujarvi hammered Chaffee's head with his shoulder in the latter stages of the third period. The game was Florida's final regular season game, so that means that the offending Puljujarvi will have to sit out the Panthers' first two playoff games.

The Panthers and the Lightning will meet in the first-round playoff series. The Lightning are in second place in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference and will have home-ice advantage over the Panthers.

Puljujarvi was a late-season pick up by the Panthers. He had been released earlier in the year by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Puljujarvi had scored four goals and six assists in 31 games this season.

The forward had been promoted by the Panthers after a professional tryout with Florida's American Hockey League affiliate. He has played five games with the Panthers since being promoted to the parent club.

Tampa Bay defeated the Panthers 5-1 in Florida's regular-season finale. Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel scored goals for the Lightning.

Panthers hoping to match last season's achievement

The Panthers went on a dynamic run during the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs. They defeated the Lightning in last year's first round, eliminating their in-state rivals in five games.

After beating the Lightning, the Panthers defeated the Boston Bruins in six games in the second round and then earned a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals by beating the New York Rangers in another six-game series.

The Panthers won the Stanley Cup by defeating Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in the championship round. Florida raced out to a 3-0 lead in the series before the Oilers rebounded by winning the next three games. The Panthers earned the cup with a 2-1 triumph in the series finale.

Head coach Paul Maurice's team is led by centers Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov. Reinhart has scored 39 goals and 42 assists this season, and 13 of his goals have been scored on the power play. Barkov has contributed 20 goals and 51 assists for 71 points.