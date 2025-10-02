The Florida Panthers made a lot of waves this offseason after winning their second straight Stanley Cup. They were able to keep Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad before they hit unrestricted free agency. With the preseason wrapping up, Florida inked another core member to a long-term contract. According to multiple reporters, the Panthers and Niko Mikkola have agreed to an eight-year, $40 million deal.

“Niko Mikkola signs an eight-year extension with the [Panthers] carrying a $5M AAV. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champs now have 11 players signed through at least 2030,” The Athletic's Chris Johnston reported.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan started Thursday morning, reporting that the two sides were close. “Hearing the Florida Panthers are finalizing a longterm extension with defenseman Niko Mikkola. Could be announced soon. The two-time defending champs are locking in another key piece just days before the season.”