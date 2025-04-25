The Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series. After a 6-2 beatdown in Game 1, the defending champs doubled down on the road. They head back to Sunrise with a commanding lead and their rivals on the ropes. But Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov left the game with a concerning injury. Coach Paul Maurice provided a murky update on Friday.

“Paul Maurice: Barkov not ruled out for Game 3, but not cleared either,” George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reported.

Barkov was on the receiving end of a nasty hit from Lightning forward Brandon Hagel with ten minutes left in the third period. He left the game and did not return. Hagel, meanwhile, picked up a major penalty and a hearing with NHL Player's Safety for the hit.

Brandon Hagel has received a 5 minute major for this hit on Aleksander Barkov 😳 pic.twitter.com/H8KgCJpXh6

Although it was a shoulder-to-shoulder hit, Hagel left his feet, and Barkov never touched the puck. That could end in a suspension for the Lightning forward, who has been key to their playoff success in recent years. Heading into enemy territory without an important player and needing a win is not a good recipe.

The Panthers did not score on the powerplay, but being shorthanded for that amount of time crushed any chance the Lightning had. After winning three straight Eastern Conference titles from 2020-2022, the Bolts have not won a playoff series. Now, they are in danger of getting swept by their biggest rival.

The Panthers would be easier to beat if they didn't have Barkov in their lineup. He is one of the top defensive centers in the league and scores at an elite rate. If he does play, the Lightning will have to find a way for their top line to win against one of the best defensive teams in the league.

The Panthers host the Lightning for Game 3 on Saturday at 1 p.m.