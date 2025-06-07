The Florida Panthers managed to tie up their 2025 Stanley Cup Final series against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 on Friday night, picking up a 5-4 double overtime victory. Brad Marchand was the hero for the Panthers in this one, and after the game, head coach Paul Maurice delivered some effusive praise of the star 37-year-old who has been delivering the goods all throughout the postseason.

Marchand was picked up in a stunning deal with the Boston Bruins right before the trade deadline, and he has been one of the most important pieces in Florida's third straight run to the Stanley Cup Final. After notching a pair of goals, the latter of which allowed the Panthers to steal back home-ice advantage in this series, Maurice labeled Marchand a “beauty” in the wake of his latest heroics.

“Truly, he’s a unique human,” Maurice said after the game, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic. “In the northern parlance, he’s a beauty.”

Paul Maurice, Panthers knot up series vs. Oilers thanks to Brad Marchand

Marchand has proved this postseason that he still has some gas left in the tank, and he has been a thorn in Edmonton's side early in this series. He already has three goals in the first two games of this clash, and he now has seven goals and 17 assists through 19 games this postseason, making him one of the most productive players on the Panthers roster.

Heading back to Florida with a 1-1 tie is a lot different than being in an 0-2 hole, and the Panthers owe their gratitude to a player who was one of their biggest enemies just a few months ago. Marchand has been a revelation for his new squad, and he will look to help them take a 2-1 series lead when they return to the ice for Game 3 on Monday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET.