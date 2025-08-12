Although the Micah Parsons-Jerry Jones soap opera is still filming in Oxnard, California, fans will be pleased to know that the Dallas Cowboys are actually making headlines for what they are doing on the practice field instead of off it. There are multiple players who are building momentum this summer, including wide receiver George Pickens. The offseason trade acquisition regaled all who attended Tuesday's open practice.

Pickens channeled his inner Randy Moss and jumped up to haul in an impressive catch in front of 2023 First-Team All-Pro DaRon Bland, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. Oohs and aahs echoed throughout the area, as fans acknowledged the 6-foot-3 pass-catcher's undeniable ability. Pickens is providing a welcome escape from all the Cowboys drama. Who saw that coming, huh?

It is far too early for everyone to celebrate, but the 2022 second-round draft pick is looking like a dynamic addition to an offense that features 2023-24 MVP runner-up Dak Prescott and two-time Second-Team All-Pro CeeDee Lamb. He was unable to reach true stardom with the Pittsburgh Steelers, succumbing to his frustrations and struggling to make a consistent impact. However, Pickens still possesses the physical traits to prosper in this league.

George Pickens is positioned to have a notable season with Cowboys

Despite all the concerns surrounding Parsons' trade request and ownership's negotiation tactics, Dallas affords the 24-year-old wide receiver a great opportunity to explode this season. While operating as the No. 2 offensive weapon behind Lamb, he should face less pressure (both defensively and externally) and should receive more red-zone targets. The Cowboys have multiple question marks on their roster, but when Prescott is healthy, this passing attack is usually at least formidable.

With both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens sharing the field, the WR room has a chance to be among the best in the NFL. Training camp practices will only elicit so much enthusiasm, though. The Cowboys must produce these results during the regular season.

There is a palpable sense of anxiety swirling around this franchise, even more than usual. A dissatisfied star pass-rusher, unproven head coach, potentially vulnerable secondary and banged-up offensive line all have fans on edge.

Those issues may not go away anytime soon, either. But an impactful playmaker is alleviating some of that stress. Pickens, who recorded 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons with the Black and Gold, aims to thrive in the final year of his contract. Based on everything else that has transpired, he has quickly become one of the most important members of this squad.

If Tuesday was a preview of what is to come this fall, then AT&T Stadium is going to be a joyous place. At least when the Cowboys are on offense.