The New Orleans Saints are exploring potential wide receiver depth, and their latest target comes with both championship pedigree and untapped upside. The Saints worked out former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Justyn Ross on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to share that the Saints brought in the former Clemson Tigers standout for an audition, while also noting he recently worked out for another AFC contender.

“The #Saints had former #Chiefs WR Justyn Ross in for a workout today.

He also recently worked out for the #Bills.”

Ross, 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, entered the league in 2022 as an undrafted free agent after a standout college career with the Tigers, where he totaled 158 receptions, 2,379 yards, and 20 touchdowns. He was projected as a first-round talent before undergoing spinal fusion surgery in 2020, which caused him to miss that entire season.

His stint with the Chiefs included two Super Bowl victories alongside Patrick Mahomes, but injuries and a crowded depth chart kept his role minimal. Across 12 regular-season games over two years, Ross managed only six receptions for 53 yards. In 2023, he served a six-game suspension following a domestic battery arrest, with charges later dropped.

In July 2025, Ross was waived by the Chiefs and later tried out for the Bills without landing a deal, returning for a second workout soon after. His session with the Saints signals ongoing league interest in the big-bodied receiver, whose size and contested-catch ability make him an intriguing red-zone option.

While the Saints have not made a signing yet, bringing Ross in for a workout suggests the front office is evaluating all available options before final roster cuts. His combination of size, collegiate production, and big-game experience could provide a different skill set than the speed-first receivers currently on the depth chart.

For the Saints, the move comes at a time when the receiving corps behind Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed lacks size and depth. With injuries and inconsistency plaguing the position, Ross could be a low-risk practice squad addition with the potential for situational use in the regular season.

If signed, Ross would bring both the experience of playing in a championship environment and the hunger of a player looking to revive his career after setbacks. For New Orleans, it’s another example of leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the 2025 season.