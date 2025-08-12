The Milwaukee Brewers have forgotten how to lose a baseball game. They are by far the league's hottest team and own a five-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in MLB. The Brew Crew has won 10 straight games and are a win away from sweeping another series; however, will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates with Paul Skenes on the bump tonight.

Ahead of the game, three players got injury updates.

Logan Henderson is on the docket for a target return of late September/early October Jacob Misiorowski is slated to throw a bullpen today; could begin a short rehab assignment Friday Jake Bauers will begin a rehab assignment Thursday

Both Logan Henderson and Jacob Misiorowski are the future of this Brewers rotation. Henderson made history early this season when he pitched very well during five starts, controlling an ERA of 1.78 and a WHIP of 0.99. It's unlikely the Brewers will use him during their playoff push; however, the ceiling is high for him, and next year he could be a staple of the rotation alongside the flamthrower Misiorowski.

Misiorowski will be back soon. The Brewers are hotter than satan's toenails, so it is not like they are going to rush him back. However, the 6-foot-7 hurler is a fan favorite already, and the league is excited that he is pitching well in his rookie season … so much so that he was elected an All-Star, and he hasn't even pitched in eight games yet. If Misiorowski's rehab stint goes well this weekend, he could be back by the following weekend as the Brewers get ready to close out August with their foot firmly on the gas pedal.

Jake Bauers is not having a great season for Milwaukee, but he does have five home runs and 18 RBIs to feel proud of. It's unclear if he will return to the roster when healthy, but he provides depth as a left-handed hitter. Bauers has a sub-par average of .197 and an OPS of just .672.

The Brewers aim for 11 straight tonight.