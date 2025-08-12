The Los Angeles Rams are coming into the 2025 NFL season with massive expectations after a postseason berth that saw them earn a big win against the Minnesota Vikings in the Wildcard round before ultimately losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. They have massive expectations again, but there is some concern around the offense with Matthew Stafford dealing with a back injury.

On Tuesday's edition of NFL Live, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter voiced his concern about Stafford's back injury. Schefter referenced Stafford's age as a limiting factor, and back injuries do not just go away; they can linger, especially the older you are. Schefter thinks it's a bigger concern than Los Angeles is letting on, calling it “problematic.”

Schefter said, “They thought he would be back at practice Monday and today, and he wasn't. At some point, there needs to be a level of concern that builds up, but they remain quietly confident that he will be ready against the Houston Texans in Week 1. He's 37 years old. It's a back [injury]. Backs linger. I think it's problematic. But again, I'm just telling you they are not concerned, and if they had a game this week, they maintain that Stafford would be their quarterback and ready to go.”

Matthew Stafford has been dealing with back soreness, and it seems the Rams are trying to be as careful as possible with him as the season approaches. He threw 68 passes at the Rams' practice facility on Saturday morning.

On Monday, McVay said while Stafford had “a great workout” and “felt good” Saturday, he “didn't feel good enough” to throw Monday. The Rams “didn't think [practicing] was the right thing to do based on how he woke up feeling today,” McVay said.

Sean McVay knows what his quarterback can and can't do as the season approaches. He has maintained that this is nothing serious and that Stafford will be ready by Week 1. The Rams will remain “flexible and fluid” when managing Stafford's return.

“I think it's important to be able to get some work in, but not at the expense of following the plan we've discussed,” McVay said. When asked whether surgery has been ruled out for Stafford, McVay said, “That hasn't been a conversation we've had.”

For the Rams to reach their potential this season, Stafford must be ready and able to play against this season's best teams. Sean McVay is an offensive guru, but Stafford makes the whole system work. It also helps that Davante Adams came through and should be a great safety valve for Stafford and take pressure off him.