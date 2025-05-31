The Florida Panthers are in their third straight Stanley Cup Final as they face the Edmonton Oilers beginning June 4. They are also looking to repeat as champions, and the way to do so is to remain healthy.

On Saturday, coach Paul Maurice spoke on the status of three players who missed practice, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. He said that forward A.J. Greer is “the only question mark,” whereas Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen should be good to go.

Greer got injured in Game 3 of the East Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. Luostarinen left the first period of Game 5 with an injury. Lundell has endured a range of injuries and illnesses throughout this season.

During that series, Maurice provided an injury update on key talent before Game 4 when the Panthers led the series 3-0. Greer, defenseman Niko Mikkola, and forward Sam Reinhart missed out, and the Hurricanes won Game 4. All three were back in the lineup for Game 5, and the Panthers won the series.

The Panthers are coming into the Stanley Cup Final as slight betting underdogs against the Oilers. However, they have experience in playing for the title, which works in their favor.

Article Continues Below

What the Panthers need to do to repeat

The Panthers and Oilers are facing off for the second straight year. Florida has a few factors working in its favor, giving it a slight edge.

They have depth amongst their forwards. In addition to Luostarinen, Lundell, and Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett have contributed to a line comprising of high scorers and physicality. They are led by superstars Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, and also have Brad Marchand in the fold as well.

The Panthers do well on power plays and have a solid defensive structure around them. Injuries notwithstanding, they have a foundation in place to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. It would be the first time that has happened since the Tampa Bay Lightning won it all in 2020 and 2021.