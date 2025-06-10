Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice is finding some humor in his team's play. Maurice says his PP2 unit on the ice should change their names, due to their incredible production in the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers whipped the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 Monday, by a 6-1 score.

“They want a name change,” Maurice said, per The Athletic. “They don’t want to be called ‘2’ anymore. We’ve got the playoff-leading goal scorer on that unit.”

Florida's PP2 unit includes star Brad Marchand, who scored the game-winning goal for the Panthers in Game 2. The Panthers also have Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe in that group, who each have four power-play goals in the playoffs.

The Panthers lead the Stanley Cup Final series 2-1 over Edmonton, after winning Game 3. This year's final is a rematch from last season, when Florida took the championship.

The Panthers rolled in Game 3 due to penalties by the Oilers

Florida found themselves regularly on the power play in Game 3. The Oilers racked up penalty after penalty, including from their own goalie Stuart Skinner. Skinner eventually got pulled after allowing five goals in the contest.

“Right away, I thought we ended up playing what Florida kind of wanted: just a little bit of a track meet, a little bit of grinding, lots of penalties. It was just penalty chaos tonight,” Skinner said afterward, per ESPN.

There were also scuffles in the game, as Panthers forward Bennett got into a near brawl with Oilers center Trent Frederic. Bennett also scored his 14th goal of the playoffs in Game 3.

“He's been an animal this whole playoffs,” Panthers winger Brad Marchand said of Bennett. “He's built for this time of year. Just how competitive he is, how intense, and obviously the physicality piece.”

The Oilers now find their backs against the wall. Edmonton has lost two games in a row and may not be able to come back at all if they lose Game 4.

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is on Thursday in Florida.