The Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-0 on Thursday to win Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final. While the defending champs are two wins away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final, it's not all good news. Panthers forward Sam Reinhart left the game with a lower-body injury, and Paul Maurice has a shaky update. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman posted the information on Thursday.

“Paul Maurice says Sam Reinhart will be examined tomorrow. Hopefully not as bad as it looked, there's concern,” Friedman said.

Sam Reinhart is OUT for the rest of Game 2 after this hit from Sebastian Aho in the first

Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho backed into Reinhart's legs during the first period of Game 2. Reinhart left the game and did not return as the Panthers pulled away in a blowout. There was some hope that maybe he did not come back because it was such a blowout. But Friedman has heard there is a lot of concern about Reinhart's injury.

Reinhart has four goals and seven assists in 14 playoff games this year, continuing a solid postseason career. Since joining the Panthers, he has played 69 playoff games and has 44 points. That includes ten goals on their run to their first Stanley Cup title last season.

The Panthers have made it this far without Matthew Tkachuk at 100% as he returns from injury. He played no games after the 4 Nations Face-Off until the playoffs started. And in the playoffs, his skating has not been at the same level as last year. He scored a goal and added an assist on Thursday, which they hope is a sign of things to come.

The Panthers rely on Reinhart to drive their offense on the top line with Aleksander Barkov. But it's been their second line, Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, and Tkachuk, that has dominated the Eastern Conference Final so far. Can the Hurricanes pounce if Reinhart does not play? Or will they continue their East Final losing streak?