Although the Florida Panthers trail 2-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Paul Maurice isn't worried about goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. It's the opposite.

After a rough Game 1, Bobrovsky bounced back, despite giving up four goals. The Florida head coach said what he thought went well.

“Didn’t love his first game,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said via Dave McCarthy of NHL.com. “I thought up until the fourth one (in Game 2), I didn’t look at him for any of the first three.

“We haven’t given up a tremendous amount tonight, but the danger on the rush is significant, so the goalie is going to be fine.”

The Panthers are facing one of the best high-octane offenses in the NHL. The Maple Leafs have been elite on the power play in the regular season and the postseason.

They only trail the Edmonton Oilers as the best power play unit in the playoffs currently. Still, the Panthers are the reigning Stanley Cup Champions. They understand having their backs against the wall in a high-pressure situation.

Even with a 90.5% for saves, he's given up five and four goals, respectively. Both games have been close, which gives Maurice and Bobrovsky more optimism.

Panthers HC Paul Maurice likes what he sees from Sergei Bobrovsky

As Maurice said, Game 1 was a bad showing. Although he gave up five goals, it was how they scored. It was being too aggressive on the puck and trying to be a superhero.

Not to mention, some of them were when the Panthers' defense was set. That alone made it more embarrassing. Also, Bobrovsky has a solid reputation as a goalie.

After all, he won the Vezina Trophy twice in his career. Last season, he placed third in the awarding.

Now, the Panthers will hope to claw their way out of a 0-2 rut. Playing in Toronto isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, though, Florida will travel back to Tampa and host Games 3 and 4 on the home ice.

That alone can spark some good juju for the team and Bobrovsky specifically. He might be able to only allow one or two goals, and give his team a chance.

Both the Panthers and Maple Leafs have quality offenses. However, whoever can be more effective as a goalie could make the difference in the series.

At the end of the day, Maurice has confidence in his veteran goalie. He's going against one of the top offenses in the NHL, though. Still, limiting them will be the course of action moving forward.