Whenever the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers link up for the Freeway Series, things are always going to get testy.

While far from the biggest rivalry in professional sports, or even in Major League Baseball, the Angels have always had a chip on their shoulders for being the other baseball team to call Los Angeles home, a grudge that only grew stronger when the Dodgers stole Shohei Ohtani away in free agency on a massive 10-year, $700 million contract.

So naturally, when Jo Adell walked back to the bench after a questionable at-bat, he remarked something under his breath about why the strikezone hasn't been quite right, with an expletive or two thrown in for good measure. This, however, rubbed the home plate umpire the wrong way, and as a result, the outfielder was tossed from the game, resulting in some fiery reactions from around Angel Stadium.

Now, to Adell's credit, the umpires working the Angels-Dodgers game weren't exactly popular with either fanbase in Game 1 of the series, as starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto got some seriously questionable calls during his first inning on the mound and the Halos were able to run out to a 2-0 lead as a result. Still, being tossed from a game for comments on the strike zone? In a rivalry game, no less? That's not the best look.

Standing 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Adell has been a big part of the Angels' success in 2025, with his 25 home runs and 70 RBIs ranking second on the team behind only Taylor Ward. With Mike Trout only appearing in 90 games and counting so far this season, Adell has stepped up in a major way and has set himself up for even greater success in the future, even if the Angels' playoff chances are all but over, sitting six games back from .500 in the competitive AL West.

