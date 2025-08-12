The Los Angeles Sparks are trying to make a late push to qualify for the playoffs. Kelsey Plum and company have won nine of their last 11 games, including a victory over the Seattle Storm, 94-91, on Sunday.

The Sparks are in ninth place with a 15-16 record. The Storm and the Golden State Valkyries are not too far ahead with 16-16 and 15-15 cards, respectively. The Valkyries are playing the Connecticut Sun, as of writing.

Amid the jockeying for position for the playoffs, the game between Los Angeles and Golden State on Saturday got heated. With only four minutes left in the fourth quarter, and the Valkyries comfortably ahead, Plum tripped Veronica Burton was whistled for a flagrant foul. The Sparks lost the contest, 72-59.

Burton and her teammates took exception to Plum's action. Fans, meanwhile, urged the WNBA to suspend the four-time All-Star and former Sixth Woman of the Year.

Sparks coach Lynne Roberts, however, stressed that the 30-year-old playmaker wasn't trying to hurt Burton.

“The flagrant, she was trying to kick the ball. She didn't mean to—I didn’t see the replay, but I saw it live, and I know she didn’t mean anything by it. She’s not a dirty player,” said Roberts in a report from Sports Illustrated's Joey Linn.

Plum, who won two titles with the Las Vegas Aces, is one of the fieriest competitors in the league. Even the All-Star Game is very serious for her. Her flagrant foul, however, didn't sit well with many, deeming it a deliberate move.

The WNBA has not meted out a sanction for Plum.

She was shipped to the Sparks via a three-team trade in the offseason after an alleged clash with Aces coach Becky Hammon. She's averaging team-highs of 19.8 points and 6.1 assists on top of 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Los Angeles will battle the New York Liberty on Tuesday.