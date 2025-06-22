The Florida Panthers have been Stanley Cup Champions for nearly a week and are still celebrating. During one of their many nights on the town with Lord Stanley, Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett grabbed the mic. His Jordan Belfort impression, “I'm not leaving!”, went viral as free agency approaches. But that was not a legally binding contract. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun has more on Sam Bennett's future with the Panthers and his next contract.

Article Continues Below

“But there is still work to do to find a sweet spot on a deal,” LeBrun reported. “Somewhere between $7.5 million and just under $8 million on an eight-year deal seems like the spot, but will that be enough to get it done? Remember: Bennett was announcing his intention to stay late Thursday night, not an actual extension. I find it hard to believe the sides won’t get there before July 1, though. Same as with Sam Reinhart a year ago.”

Bennett can sign an eight-year extension with the Panthers anytime between now and June 30. Once the clock strikes midnight and July begins, he can sign a seven-year contract with anyone. Teams use that extra year to take the cap hit down, which could help Florida keep the band together. Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand are also hitting free agency.

If Bennett made it to July 1, his agent could drive up the price. He had a dominant playoff performance, is a solid top-six center, and could bring some Panthers magic with him. But the reality is that he is a perfect fit in Florida, and he likely knows that. Last year, Sam Reinhart signed an eight-year deal in Florida right at the buzzer on June 30. He went on to score four goals in the deciding Game 6.

The Panthers will look to keep Bennett on a long-term deal before free agency opens on July 1.